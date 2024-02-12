Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PTD Safety PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This video explains the safety regulations required to ride any personal transportation device electric or not safely on MacDill Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 912802
    VIRIN: 230209-F-MO432-1002
    Filename: DOD_110125618
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bike
    safwty
    ptd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT