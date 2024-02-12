A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this episode we covered Walter Reed's new "Human Experience Re-imagined" course, the best part of being an opthalmologist at Walter Reed, and a recent study into health care in the Military Health System. (DOD video by Ricardo Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 14:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|912795
|VIRIN:
|240213-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110125519
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Pulse: Ep. 8, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT