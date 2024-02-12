Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse: Ep. 8

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    A monthly newscast with stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this episode we covered Walter Reed's new "Human Experience Re-imagined" course, the best part of being an opthalmologist at Walter Reed, and a recent study into health care in the Military Health System. (DOD video by Ricardo Reyes)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 14:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 912795
    VIRIN: 240213-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110125519
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    This work, The Pulse: Ep. 8, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    Walter Reed
    Navy
    Army
    The Pulse

