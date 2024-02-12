Happy Valentine's Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" celebrate Valentine's Day by honoring those who are special to them while at Fort Cavazos, Texas. More than 500 Soldiers are preparing to serve with Task Force Spartan in the Middle East later this year. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)