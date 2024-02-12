Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Valentine's Day

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" celebrate Valentine's Day by honoring those who are special to them while at Fort Cavazos, Texas. More than 500 Soldiers are preparing to serve with Task Force Spartan in the Middle East later this year. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912792
    VIRIN: 240213-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_110125468
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    34th Infantry Division
    Valentine's Day
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

