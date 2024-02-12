Pelicans solidify new capabilities, strengthen joint force integration during Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Airmen and C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron participated in the first-ever iteration of exercise Bamboo Eagle , covering the western region of the United States and parts of the Pacific alongside joint and allied forces, Jan. 24-Feb. 3, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912791
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110125442
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
