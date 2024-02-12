Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pelicans solidify new capabilities, strengthen joint force integration during Bamboo Eagle

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and C-17 Globemaster IIIs assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron participated in the first-ever iteration of exercise Bamboo Eagle , covering the western region of the United States and parts of the Pacific alongside joint and allied forces, Jan. 24-Feb. 3, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 14:23
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    Air Mobility Command
    18th Air Force
    14th Airlift Squadron
    Joint Base Charleston
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

