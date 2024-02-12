United States and United Kingdom Commemorate Strategic Partnership Milestone at 200th Joint Steering Task Group Meeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 200th meeting of the U.S.-U.K. Joint Steering Task Group was commemorated by the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) and the U.K.’s Chief Strategic Systems Executive on 14 December at Strategic Weapons Facility Atlantic, in Kings Bay, Georgia.

The Joint Steering Task Group, established in 1963 under the Polaris Sales Agreement, is tasked with advising the U.S. and U.K. Project Officers responsible for maintaining the U.K. submarine launched ballistic missile capability. Participants of the group advise the Project Officers on developments and topics involving the interfaces between the equipment provided by the U.S. and U.K. related to the strategic weapons system and on development of new or modified equipment to meet specific U.K. requirements for the strategic weapons system.

During recognition for the 200th meeting, the U.S. and U.K. Project Officers, Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, Director Strategic Systems Programs, and Rear Admiral Robbie Lauchlan, Royal Navy Chief Strategic Systems Executive, asserted their commitment to the work performed by the Joint Steering Task Group and extended their appreciation for the U.S. and U.K. personnel that have contributed to the success of the group over the last 60 years.



