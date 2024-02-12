Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFE-DM 30th Anniversary Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Aiyana Paschal 

    Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance

    The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM) commemorates its 30th anniversary with a video on the past, present, and future of the Center.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912787
    VIRIN: 240213-D-WM477-1001
    Filename: DOD_110125377
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: HI, US

    Disaster Response
    Humanitarian
    Civ-Mil
    CFE-DM

