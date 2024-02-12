Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State of the Base 2024 Screen Saver

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 8, 2024. The presentation covered the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year and highlight current and future installation priorities. This video was played as a screen saver while guests were taking their seats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 13:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 912786
    VIRIN: 240208-F-PH596-3003
    Filename: DOD_110125376
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the Base 2024 Screen Saver, by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    State of the Base
    Screen Saver

