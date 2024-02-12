State of the Base 2024 Screen Saver

Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 8, 2024. The presentation covered the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year and highlight current and future installation priorities. This video was played as a screen saver while guests were taking their seats.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 13:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|912786
|VIRIN:
|240208-F-PH596-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_110125376
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
