    Holloman kickboxing course

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Huerta, 49th Wing National Guard in-service recruiter, explains the benefits of kickboxing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 6, 2024. Kickboxing is a full-contact combat sport that can help improve a person’s flexibility, speed, agility, upper body strength and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912785
    VIRIN: 240111-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_110125132
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Holloman kickboxing course, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kickboxing, Sports, Physical sports, Holloman AFB, 49th Wing

