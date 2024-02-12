U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Huerta, 49th Wing National Guard in-service recruiter, explains the benefits of kickboxing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 6, 2024. Kickboxing is a full-contact combat sport that can help improve a person’s flexibility, speed, agility, upper body strength and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|01.07.2024
|02.13.2024 12:33
|Package
|912785
|240111-F-WJ136-1001
|DOD_110125132
|00:01:48
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|1
|1
This work, Holloman kickboxing course, by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
