    National Guard celebrates Presidents Day

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Presidents Day commemorates the rich tapestry of leadership that has shaped the United States throughout its history. Among the remarkable individuals who have held the highest office in the land, several have also answered the call to serve in the National Guard or state militia. These presidents exemplify the enduring tradition of citizen-soldiers who have balanced their civic duties with military service. As we reflect on Presidents Day, we honor the legacy of these presidents and their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and safeguarding the freedoms cherished by all Americans. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:05
    Location: US

    President of the United States
    Citizen Soldier
    Presidents Day
    National Guard
    Minuteman

