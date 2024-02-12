National Guard celebrates Presidents Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Presidents Day commemorates the rich tapestry of leadership that has shaped the United States throughout its history. Among the remarkable individuals who have held the highest office in the land, several have also answered the call to serve in the National Guard or state militia. These presidents exemplify the enduring tradition of citizen-soldiers who have balanced their civic duties with military service. As we reflect on Presidents Day, we honor the legacy of these presidents and their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and safeguarding the freedoms cherished by all Americans. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)