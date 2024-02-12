National Guard celebrates Presidents Day

Presidents Day commemorates the rich tapestry of leadership that has shaped the United States throughout its history. Among the remarkable individuals who have held the highest office in the land, several have also answered the call to serve in the National Guard or state militia. These presidents exemplify the enduring tradition of citizen-soldiers who have balanced their civic duties with military service. As we reflect on Presidents Day, we honor the legacy of these presidents and their commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and safeguarding the freedoms cherished by all Americans. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
