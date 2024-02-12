Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th CES Dirt Boys Boost Mission Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Luke Truckmiller, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy equipment operator, discusses daily operations of constructing and maintaining the installation at RAF Lakenheath England, Jan. 30, 2024. The 48th CES provides the necessary tools, expertise, and readiness to ensure smooth base operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912777
    VIRIN: 240130-F-CG720-1001
    Filename: DOD_110124997
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: SFK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dirt Boys
    Readiness
    48th FW
    48th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT