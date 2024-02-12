Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Federal Women’s Program speaker teaches how to find power then advocate for others

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Shawn Procuniar 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Retired U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Patti Tutalo visited Division Newport on Jan. 24 to conduct an interactive workshop, hosted by the Federal Women’s Program, on how employees can find their power and then serve as an ally to others.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 10:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912771
    VIRIN: 240407-N-UM044-1002
    Filename: DOD_110124898
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal Women’s Program speaker teaches how to find power then advocate for others, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Federal Women's Program
    NUWC Division Newport
    Allyship
    What We Do Matters

