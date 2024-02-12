Retired U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Patti Tutalo visited Division Newport on Jan. 24 to conduct an interactive workshop, hosted by the Federal Women’s Program, on how employees can find their power and then serve as an ally to others.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 10:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912771
|VIRIN:
|240407-N-UM044-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110124898
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Federal Women’s Program speaker teaches how to find power then advocate for others, by Shawn Procuniar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT