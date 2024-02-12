Federal Women’s Program speaker teaches how to find power then advocate for others

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Patti Tutalo visited Division Newport on Jan. 24 to conduct an interactive workshop, hosted by the Federal Women’s Program, on how employees can find their power and then serve as an ally to others.