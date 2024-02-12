Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Power: North Korea

    02.13.2024

    Army University Press

    This film examines the current political and military situation in North Korea. Subject matter experts discuss Korean history, DPRK current affairs, and KPA military doctrine. Topics include the rise of the Kim family to political leadership of the DPRK, its influence in the region, and how the U.S. works in partnership with the Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912767
    VIRIN: 240213-O-QT950-5528
    Filename: DOD_110124757
    Length: 00:52:53
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Power: North Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North Korea
    Korean War
    Kim Jong
    Kim Il Sung
    Kim Jong Il
    Un Mao

