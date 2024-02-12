That's a wrap for Citadel Shield! This week, our security personnel, fire and emergency services, as well as Fleet and Family support staff, demonstrated their ability to assess and respond to various incidents. BZ to all involved in this week's force protection exercise.
Stay tuned next week as we engage in the Solid Curtain portion of the exercise which will focus on many different scenarios at a national level led by United States Fleet Forces Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 09:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912766
|VIRIN:
|240213-N-VP266-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110124735
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NDW Citadel Shield 2024 Wrap Up, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
