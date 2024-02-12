Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDW Citadel Shield 2024 Wrap Up

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    That's a wrap for Citadel Shield! This week, our security personnel, fire and emergency services, as well as Fleet and Family support staff, demonstrated their ability to assess and respond to various incidents. BZ to all involved in this week's force protection exercise.

    Stay tuned next week as we engage in the Solid Curtain portion of the exercise which will focus on many different scenarios at a national level led by United States Fleet Forces Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 09:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912766
    VIRIN: 240213-N-VP266-1002
    Filename: DOD_110124735
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Citadel Shield 2024 Wrap Up, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NDW
    Citadel Shield
    2024

