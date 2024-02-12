NDW Citadel Shield 2024 Wrap Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



That's a wrap for Citadel Shield! This week, our security personnel, fire and emergency services, as well as Fleet and Family support staff, demonstrated their ability to assess and respond to various incidents. BZ to all involved in this week's force protection exercise.



Stay tuned next week as we engage in the Solid Curtain portion of the exercise which will focus on many different scenarios at a national level led by United States Fleet Forces Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)