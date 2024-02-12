Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am NDW Profile - Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Join NDW in honoring Black History Month by highlighting MA1 Willie Robinson and Ms. Holly Marshall in our captivating I Am NDW Profile series. Please tune in to hear their perspectives on the significance of Black History.
    Thank you for your service, MA1 Robinson and Ms. Marshall. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 09:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 912765
    VIRIN: 240213-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110124724
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am NDW Profile - Black History Month, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black History Month
    Series
    I Am NDW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT