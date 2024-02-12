I Am NDW Profile - Black History Month

Join NDW in honoring Black History Month by highlighting MA1 Willie Robinson and Ms. Holly Marshall in our captivating I Am NDW Profile series. Please tune in to hear their perspectives on the significance of Black History.
Thank you for your service, MA1 Robinson and Ms. Marshall. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)
