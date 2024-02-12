I Am NDW Profile - Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join NDW in honoring Black History Month by highlighting MA1 Willie Robinson and Ms. Holly Marshall in our captivating I Am NDW Profile series. Please tune in to hear their perspectives on the significance of Black History.

Thank you for your service, MA1 Robinson and Ms. Marshall. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)