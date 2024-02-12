Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brilliant Jump Teaser Video

    POLAND

    12.02.2024

    Video by Jackie Faye Burton 

    U.S. European Command   

    EXERCISE BRILLIANT JUMP 2024 as a part of Steadfast Defender 2024 is kicking off.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 09:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912763
    VIRIN: 240212-A-D0520-1001
    Filename: DOD_110124713
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brilliant Jump Teaser Video, by Jackie Faye Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 24

