Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daniel Inouye Conducts RAS with Yukon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2024

    Video by Seaman Richard Tinker 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Feb. 2, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations- from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of the law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 08:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912759
    VIRIN: 240202-N-RH447-3001
    Filename: DOD_110124586
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daniel Inouye Conducts RAS with Yukon, by SN Richard Tinker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    7th Fleet
    destroyer
    Yukon
    Pacific Fleet
    Daniel Inouye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT