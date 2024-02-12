Daniel Inouye Conducts RAS with Yukon

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202), Feb. 2, 2024. Daniel Inouye, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations- from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 7th Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of the law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Tinker)
|02.02.2024
|02.13.2024 08:04
|B-Roll
|912759
|240202-N-RH447-3001
|DOD_110124586
|00:00:49
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|3
|3
