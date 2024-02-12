Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.09.2024

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army medical Soldiers from across Europe competed in the 2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader competition Feb. 5-9 at Baumholder Training Area, Germany. The rigorous competition is designed to select the best leader (squad) who will represent MRC, EUR at the 2024 United States Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition in June 2024. (U.S. Army video by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 06:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912757
    VIRIN: 240210-A-MX671-1201
    Filename: DOD_110124545
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyTeam
    Ready2Fight
    StrongEuropeAfrica

