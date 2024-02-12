U.S. Army medical Soldiers from across Europe competed in the 2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader competition Feb. 5-9 at Baumholder Training Area, Germany. The rigorous competition is designed to select the best leader (squad) who will represent MRC, EUR at the 2024 United States Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition in June 2024. (U.S. Army video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 06:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912757
|VIRIN:
|240210-A-MX671-1201
|Filename:
|DOD_110124545
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way., by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT