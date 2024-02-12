Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 24 - Mid Planning Event

    AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

    02.01.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes and Master Sgt. Bradley Kasch

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of Special Operations Command Africa joined representatives from approximately 30 partner nations at the Flintlock 24 Mid Planning Event in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 29 - Feb. 2, 2024. Flintlock is an annual U.S. military-hosted exercise that provides African nations and international partners the opportunity to share their strategies and best practices to accelerate the collective ability to adapt and overcome terrorist threats on the African continent. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes and Master Sgt. Bradly Kasch)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 03:56
    Location: AMSTERDAM, NL

    special operations forces
    4CTCS
    Combat Camera
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Special Operations Command Africa

