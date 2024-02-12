video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Members of Special Operations Command Africa joined representatives from approximately 30 partner nations at the Flintlock 24 Mid Planning Event in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 29 - Feb. 2, 2024. Flintlock is an annual U.S. military-hosted exercise that provides African nations and international partners the opportunity to share their strategies and best practices to accelerate the collective ability to adapt and overcome terrorist threats on the African continent. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes and Master Sgt. Bradly Kasch)