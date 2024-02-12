Members of Special Operations Command Africa joined representatives from approximately 30 partner nations at the Flintlock 24 Mid Planning Event in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Jan. 29 - Feb. 2, 2024. Flintlock is an annual U.S. military-hosted exercise that provides African nations and international partners the opportunity to share their strategies and best practices to accelerate the collective ability to adapt and overcome terrorist threats on the African continent. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes and Master Sgt. Bradly Kasch)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 03:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912755
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-RP963-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110124475
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|AMSTERDAM, NL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Flintlock 24 - Mid Planning Event, by TSgt Tommy Grimes and MSgt Bradley Kasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
