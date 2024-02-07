Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Change of Command welcomes 37th Commander

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    U.S. Pacific Air Forces hold a change of command to bring in its new commander, Gen. Kevin Schneider, Hickam Field, Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2024. Gen. Scheider assumes command from outgoing commander Gen. Ken Wilsbach.
    (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 23:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 912747
    VIRIN: 240209-A-TX311-1001
    Filename: DOD_110124022
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HI, US

    PACAF
    Change of Command

