Senior Airman Brandt Self reports on the scene of Kwajalein Atoll during Operation Flintlocks 80th Anniversary. The cutaway at the beginning and hold at the end of the standup are for for timing purposes and can be cut or narrated over as required by third parties.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 20:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|912746
|VIRIN:
|240203-F-FY105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110123994
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Operation Flintlock 80th Anniversary standup, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT