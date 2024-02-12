U.S. Marines Corps Mortarmen and Scouts with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct training during exercise Bougainville III at Pohakuloa Training Area, Feb. 3, 2024. Bougainville III is a 3d LCT live-fire exercise focused on decentralized operations to prepare the battalion to command and control forces from dispersed locations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Grace Gerlach)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912743
|VIRIN:
|240203-M-ST547-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110123871
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3d LCT Mortars and Scouts B-Roll, by Sgt Grace Gerlach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
