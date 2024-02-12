Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 12 February 2024

    MS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81st TRW/PA, and SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, report on the reopening of the newly renovated BBEC Lounge. They also discuss Mardi Gras safety, and they preview upcoming events including the Keesler Tech Expo, National Children's Dental Health Month, and the 81st TRW's Annual Awards Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 16:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 912735
    VIRIN: 240212-F-PI774-2918
    Filename: DOD_110123773
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 12 February 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

