SrA Elizabeth Davis, 81st TRW/PA, and SrA Trenten Walters, 81st TRW/PA, report on the reopening of the newly renovated BBEC Lounge. They also discuss Mardi Gras safety, and they preview upcoming events including the Keesler Tech Expo, National Children's Dental Health Month, and the 81st TRW's Annual Awards Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 16:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|912735
|VIRIN:
|240212-F-PI774-2918
|Filename:
|DOD_110123773
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 12 February 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
