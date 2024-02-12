Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P-Tech Ceremony

    ABERDEEN, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Maj. Gen. Robert L. Edmonson II, Commanding General, Communications-Electronics Command host the CECOM P-Tech Ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground Maryland on February 12, 2004.

    VIRIN: 240212-A-EZ484-1690
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: ABERDEEN, MD, US

    Army, AMC, CECOM

