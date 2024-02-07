Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder operations

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alder, a 225-foot sea-going buoy tender homeported in San Francisco, California, maintained 75 aids to navigation along the California coastline and San Francsico Bay from September 2023 and February 2024. In between servicing aids to navigation, the crew conducted a 62-day counter-IUUF (Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing) patrol off the coast of Peru, reaching more than 1,000 nautical miles south of the Equator. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Benjamin Acebo/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912731
    VIRIN: 240212-G-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110123744
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder operations, by CPO Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    San Francisco
    ATON
    California
    Peru
    Equator
    USCGC Alder
    IUUF

