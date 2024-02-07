U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alder operations

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alder, a 225-foot sea-going buoy tender homeported in San Francisco, California, maintained 75 aids to navigation along the California coastline and San Francsico Bay from September 2023 and February 2024. In between servicing aids to navigation, the crew conducted a 62-day counter-IUUF (Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing) patrol off the coast of Peru, reaching more than 1,000 nautical miles south of the Equator. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Benjamin Acebo/Released)
