    Camp Pendleton Marines participate in annual Reagan wreath-laying ceremony

    SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Marines participate in an annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, Feb. 6, 2024. This ceremony is an annual event to commemorate the life and legacy of the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan, and is held every year on his birthday by presidential declaration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 18:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912725
    VIRIN: 240212-M-XH636-1001
    PIN: 123456-A
    Filename: DOD_110123564
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SIMI VALLEY, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Marines participate in annual Reagan wreath-laying ceremony, by LCpl Adrian Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    President Ronald Reagan
    MCI-WEST Camp Pendleton
    wreath laying 113th

