Camp Pendleton Marines participate in annual Reagan wreath-laying ceremony

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Marines participate in an annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, Feb. 6, 2024. This ceremony is an annual event to commemorate the life and legacy of the 40th president of the United States, Ronald Reagan, and is held every year on his birthday by presidential declaration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)