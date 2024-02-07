Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wings of Blue Jump out of a Chinook

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Member of the U.S. Air Force Parachute Team Wings of Blue conducted a practice jump out an Alabama Army National Guard Ch-47F Chinook helicopter, assigned to Company B 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, at Dannelly Field, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. The practice jump was in preparation for a friends and family air show hosted at the 187th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912719
    VIRIN: 240209-F-CQ002-7002
    Filename: DOD_110123408
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of Blue Jump out of a Chinook, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    1CTCS
    WingsOfBlue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT