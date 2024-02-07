Member of the U.S. Air Force Parachute Team Wings of Blue conducted a practice jump out an Alabama Army National Guard Ch-47F Chinook helicopter, assigned to Company B 1st Battalion, 169th Aviation Regiment, at Dannelly Field, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. The practice jump was in preparation for a friends and family air show hosted at the 187th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912719
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-CQ002-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_110123408
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Wings of Blue Jump out of a Chinook, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
