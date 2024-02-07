Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Chief Master Sergeant Vernon Jackson, command chief 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The focus of the interview was Project One at Hill AFB and Jackson's journey to the military and what has helped him along the way.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 13:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912715
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-YA464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110123350
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 2, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT