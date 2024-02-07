AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Chief Master Sergeant Vernon Jackson, command chief 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The focus of the interview was Project One at Hill AFB and Jackson's journey to the military and what has helped him along the way.