    AFSC Chief's Chat, Episode 2

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Video by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Chief Master Sergeant Beth Ferrer, command chief Air Force Sustainment Center, interviews Chief Master Sergeant Vernon Jackson, command chief 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The focus of the interview was Project One at Hill AFB and Jackson's journey to the military and what has helped him along the way.

    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    AFSC
    Chief Chat
    75th ABW

