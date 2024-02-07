Team Travis explodes into Exercise Golden Gateway (No Intro Graphic)

Team Travis Airmen validated rapid global mobility and agile combat employment capabilities during Exercise Golden Gateway at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15 – 19, 2023.
Golden Gateway is a readiness exercise hosted by Travis AFB demonstrating total force integration from partner units to include the 349th Air Mobility Wing. The exercise showcased the installation’s role in enabling integration between active duty and reserve forces in support of mission requirements.
