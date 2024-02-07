Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis explodes into Exercise Golden Gateway

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Team Travis Airmen validated rapid global mobility and agile combat employment capabilities during Exercise Golden Gateway at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 15 – 19, 2023.  

    Golden Gateway is a readiness exercise hosted by Travis AFB demonstrating total force integration from partner units to include the 349th Air Mobility Wing. The exercise showcased the installation’s role in enabling integration between active duty and reserve forces in support of mission requirements. 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 13:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912713
    VIRIN: 240208-F-IP635-1008
    Filename: DOD_110123329
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis explodes into Exercise Golden Gateway (No Intro Graphic), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    Readiness
    60th AMW
    349th AMW
    Exercise Golden Gateway

