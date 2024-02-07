State of the Base 2024: Airmen of Character (Ashley Chappell)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 8, 2024. The presentation covered the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year and highlights current and future installation priorities. This year's theme was 'Airmen of Character.'



During the State of the Base, there were seven feature videos about seven different Team Travis Airmen.