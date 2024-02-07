Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th FSS NAF Career Opportunities Recruiting

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Force Support Squadron regularly advertises open job positions in the areas of hospitality, childcare, food service, maintenance, recreation and more. Whether you are new to working for the Air Force or looking for your next career as a DoD civilian, the 6th FSS offers many benefits to employees along with both flexible part-time or full-time positions within a variety of facilities. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912707
    VIRIN: 240212-F-XX999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110123308
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: US

    FSS
    6th FSS

