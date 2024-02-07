6th FSS NAF Career Opportunities Recruiting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 6th Force Support Squadron regularly advertises open job positions in the areas of hospitality, childcare, food service, maintenance, recreation and more. Whether you are new to working for the Air Force or looking for your next career as a DoD civilian, the 6th FSS offers many benefits to employees along with both flexible part-time or full-time positions within a variety of facilities. (Courtesy Video)