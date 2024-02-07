The 6th Force Support Squadron regularly advertises open job positions in the areas of hospitality, childcare, food service, maintenance, recreation and more. Whether you are new to working for the Air Force or looking for your next career as a DoD civilian, the 6th FSS offers many benefits to employees along with both flexible part-time or full-time positions within a variety of facilities. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 13:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912707
|VIRIN:
|240212-F-XX999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110123308
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th FSS NAF Career Opportunities Recruiting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
