    State of the Base 2024: Airmen of Character (TSgt Kolesnikov)

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Travis Air Force Base, California, hosted the annual State of the Base presentation for local civic and community leaders Feb. 8, 2024. The presentation covered the accomplishments of Team Travis over the past year and highlights current and future installation priorities. This year's theme was 'Airmen of Character.'

    During the State of the Base, there were seven feature videos about seven different Team Travis Airmen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 13:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 912704
    VIRIN: 240208-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110123304
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State of the Base 2024: Airmen of Character (TSgt Kolesnikov), by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    State of the Base
    Airmen Feature

