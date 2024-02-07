Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Auxiliary completes Private Aids to Navigation Verification app

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members recently completed a formal project with the Coast Guard Research and Development Center, as part of its formal portfolio, aimed at improving the method of locating Private Aids to Navigation (PATON), in January 2024.
    The innovation is know as the Private Aids to Navigation Verification application.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Auxiliarists David Thiede)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 12:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912702
    VIRIN: 240212-G-KT616-2615
    Filename: DOD_110123238
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard Auxiliary completes Private Aids to Navigation Verification app, by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ATON
    Aids to Navagation

