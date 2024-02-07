Coast Guard Auxiliary completes Private Aids to Navigation Verification app

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members recently completed a formal project with the Coast Guard Research and Development Center, as part of its formal portfolio, aimed at improving the method of locating Private Aids to Navigation (PATON), in January 2024.

The innovation is know as the Private Aids to Navigation Verification application.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by Auxiliarists David Thiede)