U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members recently completed a formal project with the Coast Guard Research and Development Center, as part of its formal portfolio, aimed at improving the method of locating Private Aids to Navigation (PATON), in January 2024.
The innovation is know as the Private Aids to Navigation Verification application.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Auxiliarists David Thiede)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912702
|VIRIN:
|240212-G-KT616-2615
|Filename:
|DOD_110123238
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Auxiliary completes Private Aids to Navigation Verification app, by PO2 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
