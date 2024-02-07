President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 12:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|912701
|Filename:
|DOD_110123215
|Length:
|00:19:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT