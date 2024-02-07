High Water, High Stakes

The lock and dam crew at the Monongahela River Locks and Dam 3 in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, prepare the facility for a high-water event expected to shut down navigation at the facility.
High water events can have high stakes when they cause navigation to shut down on the river. High river levels are common in the Elizabeth region causing frequent shutdowns of the locks. Some years, the facility experiences multiple shutdowns in a row, usually in the spring in the aftermath of a snow melt, or after periods of heavy rains in the fall.
The lock and dam crew at Elizabeth works year-round in all weather conditions. The only time they stop operations is during dangerous lightning storms or for high waters causing unsafe conditions. They work just as tirelessly to put the facility back in operation once the waters recede.
The locks at Elizabeth have been operating on the Monongahela River since 1907. In the summer of 2024, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District plans on demolishing the dam to provide one continuous navigation pool from Braddock to Charleroi, which will help avoid high-water events in this region.
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)
