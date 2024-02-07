Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircraft Generation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Red Flag 24-1 flightline and base wide operations from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 15-19, 2024. The U.S. participants in Red Flag 24-1 trained alongside the Royal Australian Air Force and the Royal Air Force as they worked to face the pacing challenge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912695
    VIRIN: 240115-F-CQ040-1001
    Filename: DOD_110123139
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Generation, by A1C Timothy Perish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Nellis AFB
    USAF
    Group Strength
    Red Flag 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT