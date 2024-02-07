Aircraft Generation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Red Flag 24-1 flightline and base wide operations from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 15-19, 2024. The U.S. participants in Red Flag 24-1 trained alongside the Royal Australian Air Force and the Royal Air Force as they worked to face the pacing challenge. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)