12 Initiatives: Stewardship & Accountability

Director for Healthcare Operations, Mr. Brian Vazzano, and Director for Resource Management, U.S Navy CDR. Doug Cole, introduces the Stewardship and Accountability Initiative Jan. 30, 2024. This initiative is part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's 12 Initiatives designed to address a number of identified challenges.
(DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 11:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|912694
|VIRIN:
|240130-D-HU234-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110123135
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
