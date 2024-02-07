Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Artillery Direct Fire at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers with the 2-123rd Field Artillery of the Illinois Army National Guard conduct direct-fire artillery operations and training November 7th at range four on Fort McCoy WI.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 10:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912689
    VIRIN: 231107-A-VQ984-1002
    Filename: DOD_110122977
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Illinois Army National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    Artillery Direct Fire
    2-123rd Field Artillery

