Meet Linda, a Dutch aerospace engineer working on missile defence (Mastersubs)

On the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, meet Linda, a Dutch scientist who studied aerospace engineering and now specialises in missile defence.



Synopsis

“It’s important for NATO to have a strong missile defence capability. Safety is one of the preconditions for our freedom.” That’s according to Linda, a Dutch scientist who works together with the NATO Science and Technology Organization and specialises in aerospace technology. We hear from her about her work in missile defence, as part of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The NATO Science and Technology Organization has a network of more than 5,000 scientists working on over 400 research projects. It’s the world’s largest collaborative research forum in the field of defence and security.

Transcript



TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH

Linda, TNO Defence, Safety & Security



“I think, as a scientist, you really need to be curious and use your imagination to help shape what the future will look like.”



“I’m Linda, I work at our Institute for Applied Sciences in the Netherlands and I'm leading our research programme on air and missile defence.”



“As a little girl, I had a lot of imagination and I was reading a lot. After high school, I went on to study aerospace engineering.”



“In the last 60 years, we've seen so much development from analogue to digital systems. Technology is advancing so fast.”



“It’s important for NATO to have a strong missile defence capability. Safety is one of the preconditions for our freedom.”



“I value living in a free society and I think it’s important to protect that.”



“I really like physics because you try to explain what's happening in the universe. I was staring out the window a lot in school. I still wonder how it works. How celestial bodies attract each other and how we can make use of that with a tiny spacecraft. It’s just the coolest thing ever.”



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.



This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.