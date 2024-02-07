U.S. 2nd Fleet staff prepare to depart for Bodø, Norway as part of a forward deployed command and control force of NATO Maritime assets during Steadfast Defender 2024, at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Feb. 7, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 08:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912677
|VIRIN:
|240207-N-KK394-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110122814
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C2F Staff Departs for Steadfast Defender 2024, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
