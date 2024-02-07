Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C2F Staff Departs for Steadfast Defender 2024

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    U.S. 2nd Fleet staff prepare to depart for Bodø, Norway as part of a forward deployed command and control force of NATO Maritime assets during Steadfast Defender 2024, at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., Feb. 7, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 08:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912677
    VIRIN: 240207-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_110122814
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US

    TAGS

    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    Steadfast Defender 24

