USACE timelapse of King Kamehameha III temporary elementary school construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912660" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Let there be LIGHT!



Last night, we flipped the switch to confirm that the lights are on and ready to welcome King Kamehameha III Elementary School students to their new (temporary) school!



USACE contractors are making incredible progress in constructing this temporary school to replace the King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina that was damaged in the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.



We continue to work closely with all of our local, state and federal partners to deliver the temporary school to the Department of Education by the end of this month.

_________



USACE and our partners are working extremely hard and as quickly as possible to deliver the temporary King Kamehameha III Elementary School on-schedule, but with an eye on safety and completing the job correctly the first time.



We issued our contractor the notice to proceed (start construction) on Nov. 20, 2023. That contract stipulates 95 days for delivery of the school to the Department of Education (extended to 96 days to allow our team members to honor the people of Lahaina and the Lahaina Unity Gathering). That puts our delivery date to DOE at Feb. 24, 2024.



As of close of business Feb. 10, we have placed 336 modular units that make up 38 buildings. Those buildings will be used for classrooms, restrooms, a dining room, community space, admin space, a learning resources space, and more. These spaces are designed to welcome approximately 600 elementary school students who were displaced by the Aug. 8 wildfires that damaged their original Lahaina school.



Thanks to the hard work of all of our partners, USACE expects to hand the keys over to DOE on Feb. 23, 2024.