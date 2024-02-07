USACE Activity at Deep Creek Bridge Shows Forward Momentum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) began pouring cement into tremie tubes at Deep Creek Bridge in Chesapeake, Virginia on Friday, February 9, 2024. The pour is part of the Deep Creek Replacement project and aims to establish a sturdy sub-base below the water, for the placement of an abutment foundation at a later date.



The water in the area shielded by wooden channel fenders is 32 feet deep. The cement, once fully set, will have a substantial thickness of 10 feet from top to bottom, ensuring the structural integrity of the foundation.



The purpose of the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project is to address and solve historic traffic and safety concerns associated with the current bridge. The new construction will replace the existing two-lane drawbridge with a more expansive five-lane drawbridge upon completion.