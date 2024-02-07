Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Activity at Deep Creek Bridge Shows Forward Momentum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) began pouring cement into tremie tubes at Deep Creek Bridge in Chesapeake, Virginia on Friday, February 9, 2024. The pour is part of the Deep Creek Replacement project and aims to establish a sturdy sub-base below the water, for the placement of an abutment foundation at a later date.

    The water in the area shielded by wooden channel fenders is 32 feet deep. The cement, once fully set, will have a substantial thickness of 10 feet from top to bottom, ensuring the structural integrity of the foundation.

    The purpose of the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project is to address and solve historic traffic and safety concerns associated with the current bridge. The new construction will replace the existing two-lane drawbridge with a more expansive five-lane drawbridge upon completion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 21:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912659
    VIRIN: 240209-A-HU469-3568
    Filename: DOD_110122486
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Activity at Deep Creek Bridge Shows Forward Momentum, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineering
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Deep Creek Bridge
    Bridge Renovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT