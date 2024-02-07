USACE Activity at Deep Creek Bridge Shows Forward Momentum

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) began pouring cement into tremie tubes at Deep Creek Bridge in Chesapeake, Virginia on Friday, February 9, 2024. The pour is part of the Deep Creek Replacement project and aims to establish a sturdy sub-base below the water, for the placement of an abutment foundation at a later date.
The water in the area shielded by wooden channel fenders is 32 feet deep. The cement, once fully set, will have a substantial thickness of 10 feet from top to bottom, ensuring the structural integrity of the foundation.
The purpose of the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project is to address and solve historic traffic and safety concerns associated with the current bridge. The new construction will replace the existing two-lane drawbridge with a more expansive five-lane drawbridge upon completion.
02.09.2024
02.11.2024
CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
