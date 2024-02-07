Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    773rd Military Police Battalion Mardi Gras Celebration

    POZNAN, POLAND

    02.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 773rd Military Police Battalion hosts a Mardi Gras celebration at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland on Feb. 9, 2024. The celebration consisted of a parade, food, costumes, dancing and other activities, which aimed to share the experience of Mardi Gras for the soldiers and local community. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912653
    VIRIN: 240211-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_110122253
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: POZNAN, PL

