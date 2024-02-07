The 773rd Military Police Battalion hosts a Mardi Gras celebration at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland on Feb. 9, 2024. The celebration consisted of a parade, food, costumes, dancing and other activities, which aimed to share the experience of Mardi Gras for the soldiers and local community. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jon Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912653
|VIRIN:
|240211-A-YA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110122253
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 773rd Military Police Battalion Mardi Gras Celebration, by SGT Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
