    Carentan Students Visit Fort Campbell

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Pautz 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    High School Students from Carentan, France visit Fort Campbell during an educational visit to the United States. Students toured the base, rappelled from the rappel tower at The Sabalowski Air Assault School, toured the Pratt Museum and were given a tour of a hangar at the Fort Campbell Air Field. Students also visited Fort Campbell High School and met with students attending the school.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 09:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912648
    VIRIN: 240209-A-CN472-4137
    Filename: DOD_110122042
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Carentan
    101st Airborne Division (AA)

