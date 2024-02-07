Carentan Students Visit Fort Campbell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912648" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

High School Students from Carentan, France visit Fort Campbell during an educational visit to the United States. Students toured the base, rappelled from the rappel tower at The Sabalowski Air Assault School, toured the Pratt Museum and were given a tour of a hangar at the Fort Campbell Air Field. Students also visited Fort Campbell High School and met with students attending the school.