Carentan Students Visit Fort Campbell

High School Students from Carentan, France visit Fort Campbell during an educational visit to the United States. Students toured the base, rappelled from the rappel tower at The Sabalowski Air Assault School, toured the Pratt Museum and were given a tour of a hangar at the Fort Campbell Air Field. Students also visited Fort Campbell High School and met with students attending the school.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 09:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912648
|VIRIN:
|240209-A-CN472-4137
|Filename:
|DOD_110122042
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
