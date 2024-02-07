5th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Robert D. Gaylor funeral service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base San Antonio hosted the memorial service and interment services for the fifth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, Robert D. Gaylor, across JBSA-Lackland, Texas, and Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Feb. 10, 2024. Gaylor left his home in Indiana to enlist in the Air Force and then called the San Antonio area his post-military home for more than four decades. He is survived by his son, Kenny, and daughters Carol and Elaine. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)