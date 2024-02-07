Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Robert D. Gaylor funeral service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Joint Base San Antonio hosted the memorial service and interment services for the fifth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, Robert D. Gaylor, across JBSA-Lackland, Texas, and Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Feb. 10, 2024. Gaylor left his home in Indiana to enlist in the Air Force and then called the San Antonio area his post-military home for more than four decades. He is survived by his son, Kenny, and daughters Carol and Elaine. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 21:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912647
    VIRIN: 240210-F-FV908-3806
    Filename: DOD_110121952
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Robert D. Gaylor funeral service, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Gaylor
    gaylor robert
    CMSAF #5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT