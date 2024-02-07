Joint Base San Antonio hosted the memorial service and interment services for the fifth chief master sergeant of the Air Force, Robert D. Gaylor, across JBSA-Lackland, Texas, and Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Feb. 10, 2024. Gaylor left his home in Indiana to enlist in the Air Force and then called the San Antonio area his post-military home for more than four decades. He is survived by his son, Kenny, and daughters Carol and Elaine. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 21:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912647
|VIRIN:
|240210-F-FV908-3806
|Filename:
|DOD_110121952
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Robert D. Gaylor funeral service, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
LEAVE A COMMENT