Sgt. Jordan Hurst, a horizontal construction worker assigned to 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses a construction project to improve a tank trail at Trzebień, Poland, Feb. 8, 2024. Polish allies and the Marne division aim to improve a tank trail for better mobility during training. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter)
|02.08.2024
|02.10.2024 07:28
|Interviews
|912625
|240208-A-GF241-7439
|DOD_110121613
|00:01:47
|TRZEBIEń, PL
|1
|1
This work, Marne Division paves the way with Polish engineers, by SSG Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS
