Engineers Pour Cement at Deep Creek Bridge (B-Roll)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) began pouring cement into tremie tubes at Deep Creek Bridge in Chesapeake, Virginia on Friday, February 9, 2024. The pour is part of the Deep Creek Replacement project and aims to establish a sturdy sub-base below the water, for the placement of an abutment foundation at a later date.
The water in the area shielded by wooden channel fenders, is 32 feet deep. The cement, once fully set, will have a substantial thickness of 10 feet from top to bottom, ensuring the structural integrity of the foundation.
The Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project will replace the existing three-lane drawbridge with a more expansive five-lane drawbridge upon completion.
