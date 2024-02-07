Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240206-N-AB188-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 6, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transit in formation with the Turkish frigates TCG Gaziantep (F-490) and TCG Gemlik (F-492) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 6. Bataan and Carter Hall are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 03:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912618
    VIRIN: 240206-N-AB224-8511
    Filename: DOD_110121532
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    This work, Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    C6F
    Bataan ARG
    USS Carter Hall
    Turkish Navy

