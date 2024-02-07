Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



240206-N-AB188-1001 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 6, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transit in formation with the Turkish frigates TCG Gaziantep (F-490) and TCG Gemlik (F-492) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 6. Bataan and Carter Hall are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)