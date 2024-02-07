Instagram reel made in preparation of Red Flag-Nellis 24-1. Nellis Air Force Base conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2024 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912604
|VIRIN:
|240119-F-OA359-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110121100
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 Reel, by A1C Elizabeth Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT