    Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 Reel

    NV, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Instagram reel made in preparation of Red Flag-Nellis 24-1. Nellis Air Force Base conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2024 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912604
    VIRIN: 240119-F-OA359-1000
    Filename: DOD_110121100
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 Reel, by A1C Elizabeth Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    RFNAFB

