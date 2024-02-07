Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard Soldier's dog competes in Puppy Bowl XX

    ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Rachel White 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    When 2nd Lt. Dylan Goodner, an infantry officer with Company B, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa National Guard returned from training, he looked for something (or someone) to “paws-itively” impact his life. He wanted to rescue a dog from a local shelter that had a meaningful impact on the community, that aligns with the personal values of being a Soldier. Goodner fell in love with “Banjo,” a hound-mix from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, who coincidentally had a paw in the running for Puppy Bowl XX. A few weeks later, Banjo was selected and competed as “Patrick MaBones.” The show will be the biggest yet, with 131 puppies from 73 shelters across the country. The Fluff Team quarterback will be featured on the Discovery Channel big screen Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2pm ET. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Rachel I. White)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 16:34
    Location: ANKENY, IA, US

