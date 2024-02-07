Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois Army National Guard Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers from A CO and B CO 766 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) at the engineer site during unit annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912601
    VIRIN: 230711-A-VQ984-1002
    Filename: DOD_110121014
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Brigade Engineer Battalion at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    engineer site
    ILANG
    Brigade Engineer Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT